India mobile sanitizer bus

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Geneva - India bus company launched Sarige Sanjeevini - Mobile Sanitizer Bus.

This will be running around Bengaluru city of India to sanitize essential workers, medical, para-medical staff, police, and pourakarmikas.

(Newsvia)

