Heather's morning forecast: Saturday, April 11, 2020

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heather's morning forecast: Saturday, April 11, 2020 Jennifer: ALL RIGHT.SO EASTER IS HAPPENING TOMORROW.SOME FOLKS MAY BE TRYING ANAT-HOME EASTER EGG HUNT BUTMAYBE YOU WERE SAYING THEYSHOULD DO IT TODAY INSTEAD OFTOMORROW.Heather: TODAY IS THE OPTIMALTIME.TOMORROW WE'RE GOING TO GETWAVES OF RAIN, POTENTIALLYTHUNDERSTORMS AND WE AREWATCHING FOR THE CHANCE FOR SOMEOF THOSE THUNDERSTORMS TO BESTRONG TO SEVERE.IN FACT, THAT THREAT IS BECOMINGMORE LIKELY ON EASTER SUNDAY.SO HERE'S WHAT WE NEED TO KNOWTO BREAK DOWN EVERYTHING IN YOURWEEKEND.WE'RE GOING FROM FROST THISMORNING TO A STORM FIVE ALERTTOMORROW.IT'S A BIG DIFFERENCE WHAT WE'LLFEEL DURING THE AFTERNOON ONSUNDAY.WE HAVE NICE, QUIET WEATHERAHEAD OF THIS STORM SYSTEM.IT IS THE PERFECT TIME TOPREPARE FOR SHOWERS AND STORMSAND MAKE SURE YOUR SEVEREWEATHER PLANS ARE READY TO GOWITH YOUR FAMILY.WE HAVE A NICE, BLUE SKY INCOLUMBIA.IT'S LOOKING GORGEOUS IN MAURYCOUNTY.38 DEGREES IS WHERE WE'RESTARTING OFF.36 IN CLARKSVILLE.BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE IN MONTGOMERYAS WELL AND HOLE -- HOPKINSVILLEAT 39.THEY'VE BEEN UNDER A FREEZEWARNING THAT'S IN EFFECT FORABOUT ANOTHER HOUR.IT LASTS UNTIL 8:00 IN THEMORNING.THE REST OF US ARE UNDER A FROSTADVISORY.WE'VE HAD CLEAR SKIES, THE WINDSHAVE CALMED DOWN.IT'S JUST BEEN A GOOD RECIPE FORSOME FROST TO DEVELOP.YOU MIGHT NOTICE SOME OF THATOUTSIDE OF YOUR HOUSE RIGHT NOWIF YOU'RE LOOKING OUT YOURWINDOW INTO YOUR BACKYARD.HOPEFULLY YOU WERE ABLE TO COVERYOUR SENSITIVE PLANTS.TEMPERATURES ARE FEELING CHILLYOUT THERE.AS JENNIFER MENTIONED, A LOT OFBACKYARD EGG HUNTS LOOK LIKELYTHIS WEEKEND AS FOLKS ARE SOCIALDISTANCING BUT TRYING TOCELEBRATE THE EASTER HOLIDAY.IF YOU CELEBRATE, TODAY LOOKSLIKE A GREAT DAY TO GO OUTSIDE,EXCELLENT DAY TO HAVE THE KIDSLOOKING FOR EASTER EGGS.63 BY 2:00 P.M.UPPER 60s BY 5:00.WE RECOVER VERY NICELY DURINGTHE AFTERNOON.HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FLIRTINGWITH 70 DEGREES IN MANY SPOTS.UPPER 60s NASHVILLE, COLUMBIA,WAYNESBORO.MID 60s IN SOUTHERN KENTUCKY ANDLOWER 60s LOOK POSSIBLE TOWARDSCUMBERLAND COUNTY, CROSSVILLEAROUND 63.LOOKING FOR EASTER EGGS IN THEBACKYARD, WE HAVE AN EASTER EGGHERE ON SUNDAY.THIS IS NOT THE KIND WE LIKE TOSEE.THE STORM PREDICTION CENTER HASHIGHLIGHTED A LARGE AREA ACROSSTHE SOUTHEAST TO SEE SEVEREWEATHER ON EASTER.NOW, THIS IS THE BULL'S EYESTRETCHING FROM LOUISIANA INTOPARTS OF CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ANDALABAMA.THIS IS A RARE, MODERATE RISKTHAT WAS ISSUED.IT'S A LEVEL FOUR ON THECATEGORY OF ONE TO FIVE.WE'VE BEEN UPGRADED AND AREASNORTH OF INTERSTATE 40 TO ALLNOW BE IN THE LEVEL THREE OUT OFFIVE.THAT'S AN ENHANCED RISK AND IT'SLOOKING MORE LIKELY WE'LL SEESTRONGER THUNDERSTORMS DURINGTHE DAY TOMORROW.HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT.A COUPLE OF DIFFERENT WAVES THATARE COMING AT US STARTING EARLYIN THE MORNING.AS YOU'RE WATCHING TOMORROW WITHUS HERE, WE WILL ALREADY HAVE ANAREA OF SHOWERS AND POTENTIALLYEVEN A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER TOSTART OUR DAY.IT'S THE FIRST WAVE WE'RE NOT ASCONCERNED ABOUT SEEING STRONGERSTORMS.THERE COULD BE DAMAGING WINDGUSTS EMBEDDED IN THERE BUT THEBETTER RISK LOOKS TO COME DURINGTHE AFTERNOON.NOTICE BY NOON TO 4:00, WE GETANOTHER WAVE, SOME VERY HEAVYRAINFALL EMBEDDED WITHIN THISAND YES, WE CAN SEE STRONGERSTORMS.MODELS HAVE BEEN TRENDING MORETOWARDS A LINE OF STORMS.YOU JUST SAW THAT MOVING ACROSSTHE AREA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTOTHE EARLY MORNING HOURS OFMONDAY.IT LOOKS TO ALL BE OUT OF HEREONCE WE GET JUST PAST MIDNIGHTON MONDAY.BUT WITH MULTIPLE WAVES COMING,IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE A LONGDURATION EVENT WHERE WE NEED TOBE WEATHER AWARE, PRETTY MUCHALL DAY.HIGHEST ON THE LIST IS DAMAGINGWIND AND THE POTENTIAL TO SEESOME FLOODING BUT NOT TOO FARDOWN ON THAT LIST IS THE CHANCEFOR TORNADOS.AGAIN, BECAUSE WE HAVE THATRISK, WE'RE UNDER THE STORM FIVEALERT DURING THE DAY TOMORROW.HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60s THROUGHTHE WEEKEND AND THEN WE GETCOOLER.NOTICE MONDAY, TUESDAY,WEDNESDAY, HIGHS GO BACK INTOTHE 50s AND YET AGAIN, JUST LIKETODAY, WE'LL WAKE UP TO SOMECHILLY MORNINGS.OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE





