Happy National Pet Day

Saturday is National Pet Day, which was started to help animals still looking for a forever home.

HEY ALL YOU COOL CATS ANDKITTENS...THIS ONE’S FOR YOU!GIVE YOUR FURRY, SCALY,FEATHERED OR EVEN SLIMY BESTFRIEND SOME EXTRA LOVE TODAY...IT’S NATIONAL PET DAY!I KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING..."EVERY DAY IS NATIONAL PET DAYIN MY HOUSE!" IF YOU LOVE YOURPET THAT MUCH... GOOD FOR YOU!BUT NATIONAL PET DAY IS ACTUALLYABOUT HELPING ANIMALS WHO MAYNOT HAVE LOVING HOMES.

SO IF YOUCAAN, USE TODAY TO VOLUNTEER ATA SHELTER... DONATE SUPPLI




