Turkey imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities to curb virus Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:46s - Published now Turkey imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities to curb virus Restrictions placed in 31 provinces across the nation but bakeries, pharmacies and health facilities to remain open. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Zyite Turkey Imposes 48-Hour Coronavirus Curfew In Major Cities With Little Warning https://t.co/AAZgzrjx2t https://t.co/o7WPVSdJ3F 26 seconds ago Klint W. Kloepping RT @NPRHealth: Turkey Imposes 48-Hour Coronavirus Curfew In Major Cities With Little Warning https://t.co/fam6pEX7gB 1 minute ago NPR World Turkey Imposes 48-Hour Coronavirus Curfew In Major Cities With Little Warning https://t.co/Xt8DAye3Jp 3 minutes ago NPR Health News Turkey Imposes 48-Hour Coronavirus Curfew In Major Cities With Little Warning https://t.co/fam6pEX7gB 3 minutes ago EMİN KARAGÖZ Turkey imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities to curb virus @AJENews https://t.co/kvdZ1saL9Y 15 minutes ago StayHubs Contagion movie got real in Turkey after imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities. #Contagion #COVIDー19 #Curfew… https://t.co/xridDllxgl 1 hour ago Abdul Wahid Turkey imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities to curb virus @AJENews https://t.co/3oAeWLOgHj 1 hour ago Christopher Turkey imposes 48-hour curfew in major cities to curb virus Restrictions placed in 31 provinces across the nation b… https://t.co/qcfxuOsiOr 1 hour ago