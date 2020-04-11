Home Secretary Priti Patel launches domestic abuse victim campaign Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published now Home Secretary Priti Patel launches domestic abuse victim campaign Home Secretary Priti Patel announces a new campaign of support for domestic abuse victims in today's daily coronavirus press briefing. She urged people to share a hand print logo embossed with a heart - on social media or in their windows - to demonstrate how much they care. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this catherine skeggs Home Secretary Priti Patel dodges direct apology to NHS workers over lack of PPE https://t.co/8kcFIPeir7 3 seconds ago george johnston RT @StephenMcGann: Home Secretary! Hello! Now, about those 'low-skilled' jobs you were talking about recently ... paramedic.....carer.... h… 4 seconds ago wuduadamandeveit #prisonerspeopletoo RT @Hepworthclare: Listening to Priti Patel ! She is unbelievable. Cold, hard & unblinking. Bristled with indignation when Govt failings we… 9 seconds ago NudgeCloud RT @HeshamZakai: Not a single journalist asked Priti Patel how she can square defining “key workers” as “low skilled” in her immigration po… 15 seconds ago Nushra Mansuri RT @Gpoptosis: looks like Home Secretary Priti Patel is back https://t.co/DeSzoHhGsP 21 seconds ago neal mcgrath RT @JosephMcGann: What is the point of Priti Patel? Where is the Home Secretary in the biggest crisis in peacetime? Like all bullies, she'… 25 seconds ago colin Leckie RT @BBCNews: Home Secretary Priti Patel says she is “sorry if people feel that there have been failings” in the government’s delivery of PP… 30 seconds ago Barbu Homme RT @SocialM85897394: Priti Patel was excellent in today's Downing Street briefing. As usual, the LeftWaffe are giving the Home Secretary… 35 seconds ago