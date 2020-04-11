Home Secretary Priti Patel launches domestic abuse victim campaign

Global  

Home Secretary Priti Patel announces a new campaign of support for domestic abuse victims in today's daily coronavirus press briefing.

She urged people to share a hand print logo embossed with a heart - on social media or in their windows - to demonstrate how much they care.

