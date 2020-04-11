On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St.

Peter's Basilica on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars.

The vigil normally takes place in a church packed with about 10,000 people, was attended by only about two dozen.

Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: This is the message of hope.

It is addressed to us, today.

These are the words that God repeats to us this very night.

Pope Francis