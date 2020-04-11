Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production

The White House has given the go-ahead for the production of over 39 million N95 masks using the Defense Production Act.

According to Business Insider, the project will cost $133 million.

The Department of Defense did not say which companies would be used to make the extra N95 masks.

The DPA is a wartime act established in 1950.

President Donald Trump first invoked the DPA on March 23.

However, its first use was on March 27th, when Trump used it to force General Motors to ramp up ventilator production.

On April 2, the president also used it to require 3M to prioritize orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for N95 respirators.