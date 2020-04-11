Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production

The White House has given the go-ahead for the production of over 39 million N95 masks using the Defense Production Act.

According to Business Insider, the project will cost $133 million.

The Department of Defense did not say which companies would be used to make the extra N95 masks.

The DPA is a wartime act established in 1950.

President Donald Trump first invoked the DPA on March 23.

However, its first use was on March 27th, when Trump used it to force General Motors to ramp up ventilator production.

On April 2, the president also used it to require 3M to prioritize orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for N95 respirators.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

inishfad

J A Brown @HouseofPain1776 @tclarktch @SGTreport The Defense Production Act has nothing to do with the Constitution. It’s fr… https://t.co/kQps4E8S58 14 hours ago

Peko__Sankurero

上村　慎太郎 RT @eugenegu: @realDonaldTrump It doesn’t matter then whether Trump invokes the Defense Production Act since domestic production of masks i… 15 hours ago

AlmaToni101

🧐 Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Get Medical Supplies to Hospitals https://t.co/HTZgDIa9D4 16 hours ago

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act in Response to Coronavirus | #espionage | #surveillance | #ceo |… https://t.co/PDy9wwK2Zl 21 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production https://t.co/ZgtOLOWZ73 The White House has… https://t.co/e4FalEjeB3 1 day ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production: https://t.co/ZgtOLOWZ73 #DonaldTrump 1 day ago

PHJWisco

Pamimi RT @TerryTrepper: @RepGallagher @TeamCavuto You need to be insisting Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to take control of production… 2 days ago

TerryTrepper

Terry Trepper @RepGallagher @TeamCavuto You need to be insisting Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to take control of prod… https://t.co/qyu0vE6K9N 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.