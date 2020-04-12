Global  

A Look At The Coronavirus Crisis Nationwide

The U.S has more than half a million confirmed coronavirus cases with at least 20,000 deaths so far.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the nation's largest school system will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo says no decision has been made and it's not the mayor's call to make alone.

CBS News correspondent Michael George has the latest from New York.

