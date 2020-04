South Florida Mother Makes Plea For Son To Be Released From Jail After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 weeks ago South Florida Mother Makes Plea For Son To Be Released From Jail After Testing Positive For COVID-19 A concerned mother is making a passionate plea for her son to be sent home from the Broward County Jail after she says he tested positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this