Gov. Walz Signs Executive Order Giving COVID Case Data To 911 Dispatch Centers

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Walz signed an executive order on Friday that allows 911 dispatch centers to have access to health department data showing where positive COVID cases are located in the state, Marielle Mohs reports (2:09).

WCCO 4 News at 6 - April 11, 2020

NathanKnox19

Nathan Knox News from Governer walz' s office: Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order on COVID-19 https://t.co/vUAmbFhujO… https://t.co/pZwk4oeaTI 3 hours ago

HoppymanKen

Ken Hoppyman Lee RT @KSTP: Walz signs executive order on information sharing to protect first responders https://t.co/Mwux1KDHP6 10 hours ago

MN_FireChiefs

MN State Fire Chiefs RT @TJohnCunningham: Thank you @GovTimWalz for signing an Executive Order to allow sharing of information between @mnhealth and public safe… 10 hours ago

TJohnCunningham

Chief T. John Cunningham Thank you @GovTimWalz for signing an Executive Order to allow sharing of information between @mnhealth and public s… https://t.co/H8yCOBXXfX 12 hours ago

KSTP

KSTP Walz signs executive order on information sharing to protect first responders https://t.co/Mwux1KDHP6 22 hours ago

_Minneapolis_NC

Minneapolis NewsChan Minneapolis News Walz signs executive order on information sharing to protect first responders… https://t.co/kv52YrXD1h 23 hours ago

NathanKnox19

Nathan Knox Governor Tim Walz Signs Executive Order to Help Minnesota’s Agriculture Industry During COVID-19… https://t.co/ZwfQKsZaLF 2 days ago

BethTho02065424

Beth Thompson RT @40SquareCoop: Gov. Walz has signed an executive order to lift hours of service requirements for truck drivers transporting livestock fe… 4 days ago

