Church hosts drive-through Easter Bunny Meet and Greet

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Stay-at- home order.

Immanuel united church of christ typically holds its annual candy-egg hunt on easter weekend.

But this year's event was cancelled due to the state-required social distancing rule.

Instead of letting all the candy go to waste, children's church leader (tair-ee) tari seeger is giving it all away.

She created a take- home easter egg kits for families to perform their own easter egg hunt at home.

She hopes families use this time to connect and reflect.

Even when this is all over, i don't want things to go back the way they were, i want people to remember that it was jesus that got us through this and your family and what was really important.

You know, you could do without a lot but you have the important things with you.

Each kit comes with ten candy-filled plastic eggs.

Seeger says she made a total of 12-hundred before the stay-at- home order went in place




