13 First Alert Evening Forecast April 11, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:37s - Published now A pleasant Easter Sunday with very slight chances for showers in the evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Evening Forecast April 11, 2020 SKIES.EASTER SUNDAY WILL BE FAIRLYSIMILAR TO START THE DAY, THENCLOUDS WILL BUILD AS THE DAYPROGRESSES, GETTING UP TO AHIGH OF 74 DEGREES.SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES PICK UP FORSUNDAY EVENING BETWEEN ABOUT 5P.M.AND 10 P.M.SPRINKLES COULD REMAIN THROUGHMONDAY MORNING BUT IT SHOULDNOT BE ANY MAJOR RAIN.TEMPERATURES THEN SLIGHTLYCOOL, GETTING DOWN TO 70DEGREES TUESDAY, WHICH SHOULDBE THE COOLEST DAY OF THE WEEK.HIGHS SHOULD BE RIGHT AROUND 77DEGREES FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.TEMPERATURES THEN WARM UP BACKTO THE UPPER 70S BY WEDNESDAY,WHERE THEY STAY FOR THEREMAINDER OF THE WEEK.FOR THE MOST PART, SUNNY SKIESSHOULD DOMINATE DURING THE WEEKWITH SOME CLOUD COVERAGEBUILDING FRIDAY BUT NOT LOOKINGTO BRINGANY PROMISING RAIN CHANCES.SIMILAR TO START THE DAY, THENCLOUDS WILL BUILD AS THE DAYPROGRESSES, GETTING UP TO AHIGH OF 74 DEGREES.SPRINKLES COULD REMAIN THROUGHMONDAY MORNING BUT IT SHOULDNOT BE ANY MAJOR RAIN.HIGHS SHOULD BE RIGHT AROUND 77DEGREES FOR THISTIME OF YEAR.FOR THE MOSTPART, SUNNY SKIES SHOULDDOMINATE DURING THE WEEK WITHSOME CLOUD COVERAGE BUILDINGFRIDAY BUT NOT LOOKING TO BRINGANY PROMISING RAIN CHANCES.STARTLING VIDEOS SHOWING THE"TIGER KING'S" STAFF AT WORK.THE HUMANE SOCIETY GIVES US ANINSIDE LOOK INTO THEIRINVESTIGATION





You Might Like

Tweets about this WTOL 11 A couple of rounds of rain are possible during the early morning and afternoon on Easter Sunday. Less than a half-i… https://t.co/1x4Diyg0vh 8 hours ago sue rafferty RT @WTOL11Toledo: Sunday evening, the weather may become dangerous down south. A potent severe setup could spawn multiple tornadoes and wid… 1 day ago WTOL 11 Sunday evening, the weather may become dangerous down south. A potent severe setup could spawn multiple tornadoes a… https://t.co/yAAGu7V2V2 2 days ago Ben Terry FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat ahead today, then storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The pa… https://t.co/N30y8X0Pnq 3 days ago ABC7 Sarasota RT @NoelRehm: Scattered showers will continue through the evening, with isolated rain chances in the forecast for tomorrow. By Tuesday, a h… 6 days ago Noel Rehm Weather Scattered showers will continue through the evening, with isolated rain chances in the forecast for tomorrow. By Tu… https://t.co/5yFDRLHdnn 6 days ago Four States News 📰 RT KSLAWeather "Some of the heaviest rain falling in Sabine and Natchitoches parish this evening. I'm tracking drie… https://t.co/cDAi9PpfJL 1 week ago GrimReaper-Jander RT @KSLAWeather: Some of the heaviest rain falling in Sabine and Natchitoches parish this evening. I'm tracking drier weather for your Sund… 1 week ago