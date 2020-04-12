Celebrating Easter creatively

Coronavirus the coronavirus pandemic is changing many aspects of our lives... including how we celebrate holidays.

Many communities are getting creative for easter weekend.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal shows us one celebration in adams.xxx nats: it's a different time nats: the easter bunny of course makes the easter bunny smile nats: it's the easter bunny.

Social distancing is proving to be effective in fighting the coronavirus.

It's also changing the way we live and celebrate.

Instead of an easter egg hunt this year?

The adams booster club held an easter egg drive.

One by one cars drove up to see the easter bunny.

Look live: about 300 easter eggs were handed out here at the sacred heart parking lot.

With no hugs or pictures allowed?

The easter bunny proved to be a good example of social distancing.

Kate wiste brought her two kids to the celebration.

Mom kate wiste sot: "having the easter bunny here.and remembering the easter egg hunt that we did in the past.

Its nice to remember.

This year her family had to put their tradition of visiting grandma on hold.

Organizers hope this provides some sense of happiness.

Organizer sot: "i think people are excited to get out and celebrate the easter holiday that we are missing out on.they would maybe be at grandma and grandpas house or a family members house doing an easter egg hunt and a lot of us are missing out on that this year.

And its fun to share a little bit of that with our community.

Emily bunne?

With no relation to the easter bunny?

Says this is one way she is trying to create some normalcy for her kids who have been asking a lot of quesitions.

Mom emily bunne sot: "i thought it would be fun and give them something to do.

Mostly to get out of the house.

Look live: not all of the eggs where handed out today.

The remainder of eggs were transported to the nursing home in town.

In adams maleeha kamal kimt news three./// about 50 cars stopped by the event that