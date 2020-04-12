Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday in a bid to to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The neighborhoods are mostly home to large families living in close quarters-- leading to high rates of infection.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ISRAELI POLICE SPOKESPERSON MICKY ROSENFELD SAYING:"Further road blocks implemented in and around Jerusalem neighborhoods to shut down as many places as possible and prevent people from moving around.

We are keeping people inside houses, 100 meters maximum distance, only going out for absolute necessities, food or medical assistance." Israel also issued a government order for the wearing of masks in public, which also went into effect throughout the country on Sunday.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TEL AVIV RESIDENT, JUDY COLP-RUBIN, SAYING:"It seems to be necessary to use the masks.

Its not comfortable, its certainly incredibly difficult to run with it, but if they're telling me that it seems to be necessary then I think that it is totally the right decision." Israel has reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases.




