Former NFL Star, Cowboys Coach Jon Kitna Heads To Burleson High For New Position Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:17s - Published 19 hours ago Former NFL Star, Cowboys Coach Jon Kitna Heads To Burleson High For New Position Jon Kitna has an undeniable passion for the game of football and now his passion for the game burns brighter than ever as the new head coach for Burleson High School. 0

