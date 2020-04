13 First Alert Evening Forecast April 12, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:00s - Published now Thunderstorms clear after Easter Sunday then sunshine returns this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Evening Forecast April 12, 2020 SUNDAY STARTED ON A MILD NOTEBUT AS FORECASTED, STORMSROLLED IN THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON.THE SAYING "WHEN THUNDER ROARS,STAY INDOORS" WAS RELEVANT FORA LOT OF CLARK COUNTY ASTHUNDERSTORMS MOVED THROUGH THEVALLEY, BRINGING LOCALIZEDHEAVY RAIN.THESE STORM CHANCES CONTINUEUNTIL ABOUT 10 P.M.SUNDAY EVENING THEN SHOULD CALMDOWN.LINGERING SHOWERS COULDCONTINUE IN SURROUNDING AREASOF LAS VEGAS THROUGH MONDAY,BUT THE VALLEY SHOULD REMAINFAIRLY CALM AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT.MONDAY, THE SUN COMES OUT BUTTEMPERATURES WILL START TO DROPAS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO THEREGION.VALLEY HIGHS COULD DROP INTOTHE UPPER 60S BY TUESDAY, WHICHIS THE COOLEST DAY OF THE WEEKAND ALSO ALMOST TEN DEGREESCOOLER THAN OUR SEASONALAVERAGE.BREEZY WINDS WILL ALSO PICK UPTUESDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL WARM RIGHTBACK UP WEDNESDAY AS WE JUMPBACK INTO THE UPPER 70S.NEXT WEEKEND, CLOUD COVERAGEWILL BUILD STARTING FRIDAY, BUTRAIN CHANCES LOOK VERYSLIGHT RIGHT NOW.HERE'S A LOOK AT TONIGHTS INFORECASTED, STORMS ROLLED INTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON.THE SAYING "WHEN THUNDER ROARS,STAY INDOORS" WAS RELEVANT FORA LOT OF CLARK COUNTY ASTHUNDERSTORMSMOVED THROUGH THE VALLEY,BRINGING LOCALIZED HEAVY RAIN.LINGERING SHOWERS COULDCONTINUE IN SURROUNDING AREASOF LAS VEGAS THROUGH MONDAY,BUT THE VALLEY SHOULD REMAINFAIRLY CALM AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT.MONDAY, THE SUN COMES OUT BUTTEMPERATURES WILL START TO DROPAS ACOLD FRONT MOVES INTO THEREGION.VALLEY HIGHS COULD DROP INTOTHE UPPER 60S BY TUESDAY, WHICHIS THE COOLEST DAY OF THE WEEKAND ALSO ALMOST TENDEGREES COOLER THAN OURSEASONAL AVERAGE.NEXT WEEKEND, CLOUD COVERAGEWILL BUILD STARTING FRIDAY, BUTRAIN CHANCES LOOK VERY SLIGHTRIGHT NOW.





