Pandemic keeps family from last goodbye

THE COVID-19 CRISISPREVENTED A LOCALFAMILY FROM SEEINGTHEIR MOTHER ONELAST TIME BEFORESHE PASSED AWAY IN ALOCAL NURSINGHOME.IT'S A STORY WE FIRSTBROUGHT YOU LASTNIGHT.99 YEAR OLDMARGARETTMCDONALD DID ENDUP DYING EARLY THISMORNING AT THEWEINBERG CAMPUS INAMHERST.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERADAM UNGER SPOKEWITH HER FAMILYTONIGHT.THEY WANT TO MAKESURE THAT A SIMILARSITUATION DOESN'THAPPEN TO OTHERFAMILIES.99-YEAR OLDMARGARETMCDONALD DIDN'TMAKE IT THROUGHTHE NIGHT.

HERCHILDREN SPENT ALLDAY SATURDAY TRYINGTO GET TO SEE HER.AND EARLY SUNDAYMORNING, AILEENSTEWART WAS WOKENUP BY A PHONE CALLTO TELL HER THAT HERMOTHER WAS GONE."THEY SAID WELL, WEWANT TO TELL YOU IFYOU AND ONE OTHERSIBLING WANTS TOCOME DOWN AND SEEHER AT THIS TIMEYOU'RE WELCOME TOJOIN US.

AND I SAIDWHAT?

I SAID I CANCOME SEE HER NOW?"SO STEWART AND HERBROTHER WENT TOWEINBERG CAMPUSTO SAY THEIRGOODBYES.

BUTSTEWART DOESN'THAVE THE CLOSURETHAT SHE SAUGHT."I REALLY THINK THATI'VE BEEN WRONGED.

IDON;T UNDERSTANDWY I COULDN'T HAVESEEN HER AND SAIDGOODBYE TO HERYESTERDAY.

AND THEYTOOK AWAYSOMETHING I'LLNEVER GET AGAIN:SAYING GOODBYE TOHER AND LETTING HERKNOW THAT WE WEREHERE."MCDONALD DID NOTHAVE COVID-19.ALTHOUGH ACAREGIVER ATWEINBERG CAMPUSTESTED POSITIVELAST WEEK AND IS INQUARANTINE.NURSING HOMES HAVEBEEN CLOSED TOVISITORS, WITHLIMITED EXCEPTIONS,FOR ABOUT A MONTH.WEINBERG CAMPUSTOLD W-K-B-W "WE'RECOMMITTED TOFOLLOWING THEFEDERAL GUIDELINESTHAT RESTRICTVISITORS TO NURSINGHOMES.

WITH THEEXCEPTION OF END OFLIFE SITUATIONS."WEINBERG CAMPUSALSO SAYS QUOTE"WE WILL DOWHATEVER THEY CANTO WORK DIRECTLYWITH FAMILIES WHOMIGHT BE FACED WITHSIMILAR SITUATIONS.AND STEWART HOPESSHE'S THE ONLY ONEWHO HAS TOEXPERIENCE THIS."PLEASE DON'T DOTHIS TO ANYBODYELSE.

THIS ISSOMETHING I'LLNEVER GET BACK ANDI HOPE NOBODY ELSEEVER HAS TO GOTHROUGH SOMETHINGLIKE THIS."IN AMHERST, ADAMUNGER, 7EWN.