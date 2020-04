Warming trend will bring temperatures to slightly above average mid-week Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:25s - Published now Warming trend will bring temperatures to slightly above average mid-week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Warming trend will bring temperatures to slightly above average mid-week SHIELD FORECAST.WE ENJOYED SUNNY SKIES AND WARMWEATHER THIS EASTERSUNDAY, AND THIS NICE WEATHERWILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THEWEEK WITH TEMPERATURES REMAININGSEASONAL IN THEHIGH 70S, AND HOPEFULLY WE CANREACH THE LOW 80S BYTHURSDAY,A CHANCE OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE BYNEXT WEEKEND BUT THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICE SAYS THEPOSSIBILITY OF A LOT OF MOISTUREIMPACTING KERN COUNTY IS LOW.GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE, WITHWIND SPEEDS UP TO 40 MPHTHROUGH AND BELOW THE MOUNTAINPASSES THIS EVENINGINTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING.MONDAY, AIR QUALITY WILL REMAININ THE GOOD RANGEWITH AN AQI OF 50.STILL TO COMEA LOOK BACK AT THE BLAZE ANDWHEN BAKERSIFELD WAS





