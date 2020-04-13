Global  

Watch: Union ministers resume work from office amid lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Union Ministers resumed work from office from Monday amid nationwide lockdown.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was seen holding a meeting with his officials while Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also seen reaching his office.

Ministers have been asked to work with 50% of their staff and exercise all COVID-19 preventive measures.

ANM News UNION GOVERNMENT MINISTERS RESUME OFFICE AMID PANDEMIC #coronavirus #lockdown #pandemic #NarendraModi… https://t.co/jCMVyu5QCw 4 hours ago

