The one picture that shows what Buffalo's children are thinking about coronavirus

NEW THIS MORNING --ONE PICTURE CANTELL AN ENTIRESTORY.IT CAPTURES THEESSENCE OF AMOMENT--"PRESERVING IT FORPOSTERITY".THIS MORNING, WEHAVEHE ONEPICTURE THAT SPEAKSA THOUSAND WORDS.SMILING FROM EAR TOEAR--FIVE YEAR OLD BELLA--STANDS ALONG SIDEHER STROLLER...PROUD OF HOW SHE'STAKING CARE OF HERBABIES--DURING THISPANDEMIC.1.51 IT'S SPREADINGAROUND SO I DID THAT1.55THERE'S ALANA--AND WENDY...ALICIA AND CICI--EACH WEARING AHANDMADE MASK...KEEPING THEM SAFEFROM THECORONAVIRUS.4.37 IT'S GOINGAROUND 4.394.44 AND IT'S MAKINGPEOPLE SICK.

4.472.17 BUT IF YOU PUT AMASK ON THEM, THEYWON'T 2.20HERE'S BELLA, WITHHER MOM, MIA...6.41 SHE KNOWSPEOPLE HAVE BEENGETTING SI FROM ITAND UNFORTUNATELYSOME PEOPLE HAVEPASSED AWAY FROM IT.6.46MIA WEARS A MASKWHEN SHE GOES TOWORK--AND WAS AT WORK--WHEN HERGRANDMOTHER SENTTHIS PICTURE...SHE FOLLOWED UPWITH ACONVERSATION.8.21 I THINK IT'SIMPORTANT FOR THEMTO JUST LET THEMKNOW THE FACTS.ASMUCH AS A KID CANHANDLE 8.248.27 JUST LET THEMKNOW TO WASH THEIRHANDS, COVER THEIRMOUTHS AND JUST THEESSENTIAL THINGS WEALL PRETTY MUCHLEARNED AS KIDS THATWE STILL SHOULD BEPRACTICING 8.338.37 FOR ME I THINK IT'SJUST IMPORTANT TOPRACTICE IT JUST ASMUCH AS I TELL HER SOSHE DOES WHAT I DO.8.42PRACTICING WHATSHE PREACHES--FOR A FIVE YEAR OLD--WHO IS TAKINGCONTROL OVER APOWERFUL--INVISIBLE ENEMY--WITHOUT LOSING HERINNOCENCE.4.15 I THINK IT'SHORRIBLE.

I JUST WANTTO PLAY OUTSIDE ANDSO DOES MY BABYDOLLS.

4.24