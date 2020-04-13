James Gunn: Guardians 3 plans remain the same Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 hours ago James Gunn: Guardians 3 plans remain the same James Gunn has reassured 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans that plans for the third movie are still "exactly the same as they were before coronavirus" for the time being. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this