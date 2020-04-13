13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Apr. 13, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:56s - Published now The Apr. 13, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Apr. 13, 2020 TUESDAY'S GUSTS WILL HIT 25 MPHAND HIGHS WILL BE LIMITED TOTHE UPPER 60S, WHICH IS ABOUT10 DEGREES COOLER THAN NORMALFOR MID-APRIL.UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80DEGREE HIGHS ARE HERE WEDNESDAYTHROUGH THE WEEKEND.BREEZES MAY PICK BACK UP OVERTHE WEEKEND AHEAD OF A STORMTHAT COULD DELIVER SHOWERS ANDSTRONGER GUSTS EARLY NEXT WEEK.RIGHT NOW-- THE CDC





