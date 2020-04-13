Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’

Global  

President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.

