Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published now Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci Trump Retweets Call to Fire Doctor Anthony Fauci. President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci". The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. 0

