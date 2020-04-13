Coronavirus ‘Ghosts’ Scare Indonesians Into Staying Home

Colleen Lindsay RT @Reuters: This Indonesian village has deployed a cast of 'ghosts' to patrol the streets, hoping that age-old superstition will keep peop… 1 minute ago

OneWord_MW👩🏻‍💻 RT @ABSCBNNews: 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from #COVID19 https://t.co/ejkBU8p2Q9 1 minute ago

Wash Your Hands. RT @Reuters: A village in Indonesia has deployed 'ghosts' to patrol the streets and scare people into staying home https://t.co/o4pHwT0kfr… 3 minutes ago

ABS-CBN News 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from #COVID19 https://t.co/ejkBU8p2Q9 5 minutes ago

Nasser RT @yenisafakEN: 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus https://t.co/PJBhWQnKlV https://t.co/6aRw8GXfV6 6 minutes ago

Dr Ruth Delaforce 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus - pocong patrols (interesting) https://t.co/pXyHmh5duI 12 minutes ago

Mr. Evan - Hallowrook🍊Southern Hemisphere🧭 Why is this so funny? 🤣 https://t.co/LLZ4ooxlEQ 15 minutes ago