Coronavirus ‘Ghosts’ Scare Indonesians Into Staying Home

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published
If you’re out and about in Indonesia, you might run into one of these spirits.

Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

