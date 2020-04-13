Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tele-town-hall to ask medical experts

Tele-town-hall to ask medical experts

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Tele-town-hall to ask medical experts

Tele-town-hall to ask medical experts

There is a tele-town-hall tomorrow starting at 10AM.

You can submit questions to medical professionals on Clark County's social media sites.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tele-town-hall to ask medical experts

PROFESSIONALS ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS.TOMORROW THERE IS A "TELE-TOWNHALL" WHERE YOU CAN DO JUSTTHAT.IT STARTS AT 10 AM.YOU CAN SUBMIT QUESTIONS ONCLCLCLK COUNTY'S SOCIAL MEDIASITES.TO WATCH THE LIVE EVENT, TUNEINTO CLARK COUNTY'S SOCIALMEDIA PAGE, CLARK COUNTYTELEVISION OR DOWNLOAD THEWEB-EX MEETINGS APP.TELEMEDICINE IS BECOMING MOREPOPULAR A




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kirkkern

kirk kern Take Part in Tele-Town Hall ‘Ask the Medical Experts’ on Tuesday https://t.co/pI56u8slic 2 days ago

ArcadiaFood

Arcadia RT @MOAAA_DC: Tonight, Director Emerson will join @dcnaacp for its Tele-Town Hall General Body Meeting to discuss how COVID-19 impacts Afr… 3 days ago

MOAAA_DC

Office on African American Affairs #StayHomeDC Tonight, Director Emerson will join @dcnaacp for its Tele-Town Hall General Body Meeting to discuss how COVID-19 i… https://t.co/37r5b19fDV 4 days ago

DianneWiegand

Dianne Wiegand RT @BonnieCrombie: REMINDER: Please join me tonight at 7:00 p.m. for our 2nd #COVID Tele-Town Hall. Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Office… 5 days ago

dumpbloatus

dumpbloatus RT @HonestArizona: "During an April 2 tele-town hall, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) lied about supporting protections for people with preexist… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.