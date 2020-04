‘Technical difficulties’ causing issues for Kansans filing unemployment claims Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:47s - Published 10 minutes ago ‘Technical difficulties’ causing issues for Kansans filing unemployment claims ‘Technical difficulties’ causing issues for Kansans filing unemployment claims 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ‘Technical difficulties’ causing issues for Kansans filing unemployment claims THIS REPORT DOES NOT INCLUDESUBSIDIZED HOUSING.THIS WEEK, THE KANSAS DEPARTMENTOF LABOR IS TAKING NEW STEPS TOHELP EASE THE UNEMPLOYMENTPROCESS FOR THOUSANDS OF KANSASRESIDENTS LET GO IN THISPANDEMIC.CODY HOLYOKE IS WORKING FROMHOME THIS MORNING.CODY: GOOD MORNING, KANSAS CITY.THE STATE IS LOOKING ATSTAFFING.THE SHEER VOLUME OF CLAIMSKANSAS IS SEEING IS CLOGGING THESTATE’S COMPUTER NETWORK ANDCALL CENTERS.WE’VE BEEN MANY GETTING VIEWERMESSAGES FROM PEOPLE FRUSTRATEDAND TRYING TO GET UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.SOME HAVE SAID THEY’VE CALLEDTHE STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABORHUNDREDS OF TIMES TRYING TO GETTHROUGH, AND SOMETIMES THEY AREON HOLD FOR A LONG TIME.SO, HOW DO YOU EASE THE FLOW OFTHESE TENS OF THOUSANDS OFCALLS?FIRST, THEY’VE SET UP A NEWTRIAGE CONTACT CENTER TO TAKEMORE CALLS.SECONDLY?MORE TRAINING.THE STATE IS GROWING ITS RANKSWITH PEOPLE WHO HANDLE YOURUNEMPLOYMENT QUESTIONS.THEY ALREADY DOUBLED THE NUMBEROF OPERATORS IN THE PAST COUPLEOF WEEKS AND THEY ARE STILLGOING.





