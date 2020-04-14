Kansas unemployment website continues to have issues Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:13s - Published now Kansas unemployment website continues to have issues A record number of Kansans are filing for unemployment. But the state's system continues to have major technical issues. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Greg Miller Kansas labor department continues working on fix for unemployment website https://t.co/2DJLvY3IcV 7 hours ago Annette Lawless KAKE 🌻 In the @KAKENews room, I just spoke to a woman for 25+ minutes about the @KansasDOL website being down.… https://t.co/G0MfjtwqVi 9 hours ago KAKE News Kansas labor department continues working on fix for unemployment website: https://t.co/AeihEZCLcQ #KAKEnews 9 hours ago