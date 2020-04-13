Global  

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency after Easter storms

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Gov.

Tate Reeves signed the declaration after deadly storms swept through Mississippi on Easter Sunday.

Reeves declared a state of emergency after the easter storms the governor wrote to the people of mississippi... know that you are not alone... the state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over.

We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.... we'll have more on the deadly storms later in our




