Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon' The former couple reunited during Diddy's "Team Love Dance-A-Thon" live stream on Instagram.

After making a toast, Lopez shared a secret about A-Rod's s appreciation for the music mogul's 90s era singles.

Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram The singer and the Bad Boy Records CEO dated from 1999 to 2001.

Lopez showcased her influence on Diddy from their time together as they danced to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente." Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram Lopez and Rodriguez joined the likes of Lebron James, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more celebrities who appeared on the live stream, where Diddy raised funds for coronavirus relief efforts.