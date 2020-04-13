Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon'

Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon'

Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon'

Diddy Reunites With Ex Jennifer Lopez During Instagram 'Dance-A-Thon' The former couple reunited during Diddy's "Team Love Dance-A-Thon" live stream on Instagram.

After making a toast, Lopez shared a secret about A-Rod's s appreciation for the music mogul's 90s era singles.

Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram The singer and the Bad Boy Records CEO dated from 1999 to 2001.

Lopez showcased her influence on Diddy from their time together as they danced to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente." Jennifer Lopez, via Instagram Lopez and Rodriguez joined the likes of Lebron James, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more celebrities who appeared on the live stream, where Diddy raised funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.