Delhi’s Dr Mohinder Sardana’s coronavirus experience in isolation ward

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:46s - Published
As the coronavirus cases surge in the country, Hindustan Times brings to you a story from an isolation ward.

Delhi’s Dr. Mohinder Sardana was inside an isolation ward with his wife as they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Sardana spent two weeks in isolation with his wife.

Dr Sardana’s experience tells us how important it is for us to get tested even if we develop mild fever and cough.

Watch the full video to know more.

