Keeping kids healthy while under shelter-in-place orders

- - as the shelter in place orders- for the magnolia state are now- in- day 13, local healthcare- professionals want to offer - health tips for students stuck- at home.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the details.- - with the decision to reopen - mississippi schools, in limbo,- many parents could find - themselves fighting to keep - their kids healthy and- active while at home.

- "the normal healthy lifestyle guidelines have not changed - because of this virus," - - - this is dr. obaid siddiqui.

He'- a pediatrician with gulf coast- children's- - - - clinic.

He says a healthy diet- is imperative to maintaining- health and wellness during thes- - - - uncertain times.

"just because there's a covid pandemic on the- planet, doesn't mean you- overeat.- that doesn't mean you can start- eating unhealthy things.

It - doesn't mean you can- gain weight it doesn't mean you- can get your sugars up.

It- doesn't mean you can- get your blood pressure up," he suggests eating fruits,- vegetables and incorporating- whole-grains in your every day- diet as well as drinking plenty- of water.

- and you can't forget physical - activities.

- "going outside and shooting som baskets, there's nothing wrong- with- that.

Riding a bicycle nothing- wrong with that.

Just going out- - - - to fish there's nothing wrong - with that.

When you come back - in, wash you're hands,- preferably taking your- clothes off, putting new clothe- on, preferably taking a shower- - - - and then just keep yourself saf- and keep everyone else safe and- we will ride through it" dr. siddiqui says it's also - important to continue - vaccinating your children to- prevent other illnesses, while- still staying on the lookout fo- the coronavirus.- "it's not effecting the kids that badly but the kids can pas- it on to people who are high- risk.

When i see patients that- are running a fever or who have- a cough, i run- the usual tests on them: flu, - strep and all.

If they come bac- negative, i always tell - the parents, everybody can't be- tested for covid right now, but- since we are- in a pandemic and their child - has all the symptoms and may no- be very sick but if - your child is sick and has- tested negative for everything- else but they have other signs- like cough, fever which covid - patients can please treat your- children as if they - have covid.

So, isolate them as- if they have covid."

