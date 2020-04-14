Global  

Keeping kids healthy while under shelter-in-place orders

Keeping kids healthy while under shelter-in-place orders

Keeping kids healthy while under shelter-in-place orders

As the shelter-in-place orders in the Magnolia State are now in day 13, local health care professionals want to offer health tips for students stuck at home.

Keeping kids healthy while under shelter-in-place orders

To return.

- - as the shelter in place orders- for the magnolia state are now- in- day 13, local healthcare- professionals want to offer - health tips for students stuck- at home.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the details.- - with the decision to reopen - mississippi schools, in limbo,- many parents could find - themselves fighting to keep - their kids healthy and- active while at home.

- "the normal healthy lifestyle guidelines have not changed - because of this virus," - - - this is dr. obaid siddiqui.

He'- a pediatrician with gulf coast- children's- - - - clinic.

He says a healthy diet- is imperative to maintaining- health and wellness during thes- - - - uncertain times.

"just because there's a covid pandemic on the- planet, doesn't mean you- overeat.- that doesn't mean you can start- eating unhealthy things.

It - doesn't mean you can- gain weight it doesn't mean you- can get your sugars up.

It- doesn't mean you can- get your blood pressure up," he suggests eating fruits,- vegetables and incorporating- whole-grains in your every day- diet as well as drinking plenty- of water.

- and you can't forget physical - activities.

- "going outside and shooting som baskets, there's nothing wrong- with- that.

Riding a bicycle nothing- wrong with that.

Just going out- - - - to fish there's nothing wrong - with that.

When you come back - in, wash you're hands,- preferably taking your- clothes off, putting new clothe- on, preferably taking a shower- - - - and then just keep yourself saf- and keep everyone else safe and- we will ride through it" dr. siddiqui says it's also - important to continue - vaccinating your children to- prevent other illnesses, while- still staying on the lookout fo- the coronavirus.- "it's not effecting the kids that badly but the kids can pas- it on to people who are high- risk.

When i see patients that- are running a fever or who have- a cough, i run- the usual tests on them: flu, - strep and all.

If they come bac- negative, i always tell - the parents, everybody can't be- tested for covid right now, but- since we are- in a pandemic and their child - has all the symptoms and may no- be very sick but if - your child is sick and has- tested negative for everything- else but they have other signs- like cough, fever which covid - patients can please treat your- children as if they - have covid.

So, isolate them as- if they have covid."

- have covid.

So, isolate them as- if they have covid."

-




