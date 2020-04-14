Health Talk - Advanced Medical Directives #1

The planning our end of life wishes isn't always a topic we want to talk about it but in the long run..it can actually help.

We learn more about medical advance directives in our health talk with baptist// health talk with baptist advance directives for medical carehi.

I'm chaplain steve brown with the pastoral care team at baptist memorial hospital - golden triangle.

This week we will be discussing the importance of naming a surrogate decision maker and completing our living will.when is the right time to name someone to speak for you in case of serious illness?

When you're in good health or when you're in a coma?

The answer of course, is when you're in good health.

Unfortunately, our society is reluctant to talk about our medical wishes in case we become seriously ill or are near the end of life.

This can result in family conflict and confusion at a time when you are most vulnerable and cannot speak for yourself.a pew research center survey entitled, "more americans discussing-and planning-end-of- life treatment" was published recently.as many as 25% of elderly adults may need surrogate decision making before death.

An overwhelming majority of the public support laws that give terminally ill patients the right to decide whether they want to be kept alive through medical treatment.in 1990, only 12% of people said they had an advance medical directive.

However, as a result of increased community education, a 2014 study by the american journal of preventive medicine reported that 26 percent of americans said they had a living will.help your family and help your doctors help you.

Start the advance care planning process today and complete an advanced medical directive by naming a surrogate decision maker and by completing a living will.join us next time for health talk with baptist as we continue discussing