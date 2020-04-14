Global  

Deadly Tornadoes Slam The South On Easter Sunday

Deadly Tornadoes Slam The South On Easter Sunday

Deadly Tornadoes Slam The South On Easter Sunday

At least 6 people are dead after tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Louisiana - and hundreds of buildings are destroyed.

And overnight we got word at least five people were killed in Georgia as the storm moved east.

CBS News' Laura Podesta reports on the damage and where else in the country experienced severe weather.

