Nathan Lyon disappointed at having to cancel Hampshire deal

Australian Test spinner Nathan Lyon said it is “disappointing” not to be able to play county cricket with Hampshire this year but he remains hopeful of rekindling the opportunity in the near future.

The 32-year-old was meant to play in the first half of Hampshire’s 2020 County Championship campaign.

However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season until at least May 28, the deal had to be cancelled.

At a video press conference on Tuesday, Lyon said the decision was a mutual one.