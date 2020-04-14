Law Enforcement Challenges Amid Coronavirus

Death in colbert county.

We do have team coverage for you this morning on how the virus is affecting north alabama.

In the last thirty minutes we wrapped up a call with madison county sheriff kevin turner.

One focus of that zoom call was centered around the challenges law enforcement is now facing because of coronavirus.

Law enforcement continues to work, but sheriff turner says the crime rate is still down.

There has been an uptick in domestic violence, but other crimes like theft are low.

Deputies have safety equipment-- masks doc not allowing inmates from county jail because of coronavirus which is a financial strain.

Are people following the order?--- sheriff turner said so far the first weekend there were a couple of groups they had to breakup, but other than that they have been following the rules.

"i think the people of the county realize this is working..."

Right now the madison county jail is hosting around 200 inmates that the state department won't accept because of a coronavirus pandemic moratorium that will wrap up soon.

The sheriff added if that moratorium is extended it will cause financial stress to the county to house the inmates live in hsv sp