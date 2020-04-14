Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak

S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak

S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak

Despite the health risks, there are indications the virus will not deter people from voting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NapoleonSaga

Saga RT @One_News_Page: S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak: https://t.co/mcez9apiDk #SouthKorea 3 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak: https://t.co/mcez9apiDk #SouthKorea 28 minutes ago

HaruHonda1

Myra Penelope RT @rthk_enews: South Korea is the first country with a major virus outbreak to hold a national election since the global pandemic began, a… 4 hours ago

rthk_enews

RTHK English News South Korea is the first country with a major virus outbreak to hold a national election since the global pandemic… https://t.co/7udQHp6t0W 4 hours ago

gayako2

がやこ S Korea🇰🇷 to hold first national election amid COVID-19🦠 outbreak https://t.co/4SaIsZi4P0 @YouTubeより 5 hours ago

NapoleonSaga

Saga RT @eTurboNews: S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/i2z3ygMAyN 7 hours ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/i2z3ygMAyN 7 hours ago

my234Radio

234Radio S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/4Lie6opAcB 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.