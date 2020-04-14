Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.5%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 73.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Check Point Software Technologies, trading down 0.2%.

Check Point Software Technologies is lower by about 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.

Om Group, trading down 0.0%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 9.4% on the day.