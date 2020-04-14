Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:22s - Published
7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

Several crew members on the USNS Mercy are in isolation off the hospital ship after seven of them tested positive for coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

7 USNS Mercy crew members test positive for COVID-19

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFDEATHS TO 47.SEVERAL CREW MEMBERS ABOARD THEUSS MERCY TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE CORONA VIRUS.THEY WILL HELP EASE THE BURD ONNEARBY HOSPITALS.WE'RE LIVE AT NAVAL BASE IN SANDIEGO.AS YOU KNOW, THOSE CREW MEMBERSARE IN ISOLATION OFF THE SHIP.THEY ARE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBluesDC

©arolBlues @ 🏡 🎶 RT @ABC: A growing number of crew members aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship docked in Los Angeles have tested positive for the novel coro… 4 seconds ago

IlidioCarmona

ilidio carmona RT @politico: 7 crew members aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship docked at the port of Los Angeles have tested positive for coronavirus htt… 30 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.