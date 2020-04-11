Second USNS Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 days ago Second USNS Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 A second crew member aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, the ship's captain told CBSLA Friday. 0

