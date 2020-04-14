Global  

Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary

Joe Biden has won the controversial Wisconsin primary election.

Biden defeated Sanders handily, almost doubling the number of votes Sanders received.

Biden got 63% of the vote.

Sanders got 32% of the vote.

The election in Wisconsin was controversial as it was held during the coronavirus pandemic while many other states postponed their elections.

