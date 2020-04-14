Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 hour ago Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary Joe Biden has won the controversial Wisconsin primary election. Biden defeated Sanders handily, almost doubling the number of votes Sanders received. Biden got 63% of the vote. Sanders got 32% of the vote. The election in Wisconsin was controversial as it was held during the coronavirus pandemic while many other states postponed their elections. 0

