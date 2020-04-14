Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Indian Navy's Southern Command, Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients with minimal chances of cross infection.

It has been developed locally and with available stretchers and will also be available for use by other agencies.

India has now over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and the lockdown period has also been extended till May 3rd, 2020.

