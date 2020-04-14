U.S. Facing Meat Shortage In Grocery Stores

If you are a meat lover, you may soon have to find it outside of the grocery store.

Business Insider reports that the US may see a meat shortage in grocery stores soon.

A lot of meat processing plants are being forced to close, because of workers contracting COVID-19.

While grocery stores may soon be running low on meat, you can still buy high-quality cuts from sources that are less likely to be affected by supply chain challenges.

This includes: 1.