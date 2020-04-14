Galih Sebastian Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' Liam Payne has claimed that the main reason for One Directio… https://t.co/EDm60yNVnA 2 hours ago

Echoingwalls Music Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' - Liam Payne has claimed that the main reason for One Direct… https://t.co/tcp2I7Cl4R 4 hours ago

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Liam Payne blames One Direction’s split on ‘tiredness’ – Music News https://t.co/CZdLl0EzSw 5 hours ago

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Liam Payne blames One Direction’s split on ‘tiredness’ – Music News https://t.co/CZdLl0EzSw 5 hours ago

gen21 Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' Liam Payne has claimed that the main reason for One Directio… https://t.co/dFfMNzX2oO 5 hours ago

The Ultimate UK Chart Liam Payne blames One Direction’s split on ‘tiredness’ https://t.co/ziO6POL2XQ https://t.co/i2aZkFgDgL 6 hours ago

Riley Camryn fan account Liam Payne blames One Direction's split on 'tiredness' https://t.co/oNkNqNCKJb #RileyCamryn https://t.co/PrhYWAcZ8E 6 hours ago