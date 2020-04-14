Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Morning Pointe

Morning Pointe

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Morning Pointe

Morning Pointe

Morning Pointe senior living care centers were evacuated during the tornado.

Both buildings suffered severe damage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Morning Pointe

City businesses in that area are now left and you're out.

The tornado on sunday night were transported to local hotels.

Significant damage occurred to morning pointe of chattanooga and the lantern at morning pointe both off shallowford road.

No deaths or major injuries were reported, but some residents were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Some residents have been taken to the embassy suites on shallowford road, where they were put on two floors.

Others were transported to a hampton inn in ooltewah.

Sot: aaron webb, chief operating officer for morning pointe senior living :17 "you know the roofs were torn off both buildings, all of the windows were blown out of both buildings.

Just incredible damage to both structures.

I mean both are completely uninhabitable right now."

Webb says one of the destroyed buildings should be rebuilt within the next two weeks.

He credits the work of contractors working nonstop since the disaster hit as to why the complex will be rebuilt




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Morning Pointe Senior Care Residents #Evacuated #Sunday Night - Apr 14 @ 12:45 PM ET https://t.co/X2OtwpbZEw 3 hours ago

wdefnews12

News 12 Now 130 residents of the Morning Pointe senior care facilities which were damaged by the tornado on Sunday night were t… https://t.co/bgMsULidyl 4 hours ago

therallyking

Bent Wookie A year ago this morning I was standing on the cliff at Pointe du Hoc. https://t.co/huEXdFR49L 7 hours ago

CLF_423

Depressed Lakers Fan RT @newschannelnine: DAMAGED: Two senior care facilities on Shallowford Road are uninhabitable for the time being. https://t.co/It0mZoytOj 8 hours ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 DAMAGED: Two senior care facilities on Shallowford Road are uninhabitable for the time being. https://t.co/It0mZoytOj 8 hours ago

tw_pointe

tylo ren RT @QueenSheilaE: Wheww!!! SOMETHING SAID CHECK YOUR BANK ACCOUNT FOR THAT STIMULUS DEPOSIT THIS MORNING SIS!!! AND BABYYYYYYY It’s still… 16 hours ago

_archristiansen

Andrew Christiansen 🇨🇦🇺🇸 RT @newschannelnine: Two Morning Pointe senior living facilities evacuated, damaged by tornado https://t.co/It0mZoytOj 18 hours ago

Oralia_820

Geez🇬🇹Oralia RT @JaniceYuNews: Spotted this today while we were at the Morning Pointe assisted living center in Calhoun. This is what visiting loved one… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.