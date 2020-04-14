How Family Court is being conducted

And family matters are usually handled in family court or in supreme court, and although the courthouse isn't being utilized, some cases are still being heard.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us how the courts are addressing the work load.

During the covid 19 public health emergency, the new york state court system continues to remain open to address all essential and immediate needs of the public.

Attorney julie giruzzi-mosca tells me many cases are being heard on- line or over the phone, but that doesn't mean the court orders have changed.

None sot: julie giruzzi-mosca, attorney so if you have a visitation schedule or a parenting schedule, courts are very clear.

It is to stay the way it is.

You do not stop visits.

You do not pull away visitation.

If you believe you have a child that's at risk of contracting the coronavirus from another parent, there are steps you can take to try and gain temporary custody.

Sot: julie giruzzi-mosca, attorney whatever a doctor recommends, we can use that to put in a petition, and that would be considered an emergency to bring before the court, and then the court can say&you know the child doesn't go on visitation, the child does go on visitation, but you can't take it upon yourself to just stop the visits because you think the other parent might be subjecting the child to it.

If there is a case of shared custody, and both parents are in agreement about maintaining social distance, then a child may stay with the agreed upon parent and not need a court action, so long as it's in the best interest of the child.

Sot: julie giruzzi-mosca, attorney they want to make court cases involving children