Stuart man hopes his plasma donation will save life of coronavirus victim in Orlando

TRY AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE INTHE LIFE OF ANOTHER.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5SPOKE TO HIM ABOUT THATPOTENTIALLY LIFE SAVINGDONATION.<< (NAT SOUND PHONE ) STACIERATHEL OF ORLANDO SHARES WHATSHE CALLS GODMIRACLE.

(NAT PHONE) SHE ANDHER FAMILY CONNECTING WITHHUSBAND KEVIN, WHO WAS INMEDICALLY INDUCED COMA FOR AWEEK.

(15:37 :9“AND HE HADTEARS THAT RAN DOWN HIS CHEEKSAND EVEN THE DOCTOR SAID’DIDYOU SEE THAT?

THOSE WETEARS./) RATHEL HAD RECENTLYRECEIVED A PLASMA DONATIONFROM JAMES CROCKER OF STUART.CROCKER TESTED POSITIVE FOTHE CORONAVIRUS AFTER A FAMILYFUNERAL IN PALM CITY.

(27:01:5“COULDNWORK, HAD A DRY COUGH”)CROCKER, WHO HAS SINCERECOVERED, LEARNED OF RATHELPLIGHT THROUGH A MUTUALFRIEND.

(29:35 :7“I DONHAVE MEDICAL DEGREE, NOMEDICAL TRAINING, NOTHING TOOFFER MEDICAL COMMUNITY UNTILNOW”) CONVALESCENT PLASMAUSES BLOOD FROM CORONAVIRUSSURVIVORS TO HELP PATIENWITH COVID-19.

THE FDARECENTLY APPROVED IT FOREMERGENCY USE ON A CASE BYCASE BASIS.

(STACY RATHEL(8:05 : 4“IT SAYS THEREHOPE.

IT SAYS THERE(35:47 CROCKER :8“I THINK THVAST MAJORITY OF HUMAN BEINGSIF THEY REALIZE THEY HAVE THEPOWER TO SAVE A LIFE, WHOWOULDNTOO SOON TO SEE HOW KEVIN WILLULTIMATELY RESPOND, THERATHELWHOARE ALREADY MAKING PLASMADONATIONS TRYING TO HELP& ANADD HOPE.

JS WPTV NC 5.