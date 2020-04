7 Governors Create Regional Advisory Board To Discuss Future Reopening Of Businesses Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published now 7 Governors Create Regional Advisory Board To Discuss Future Reopening Of Businesses There is no timetable on when any states in the region would begin an effort to reopen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 7 Governors Create Regional Advisory Board To Discuss Future Reopening Of Businesses SLOWING, STILL, THE TOTALNUMBER EVERY CASES CONTINUESTO INCREASE.AS THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUSSLOWS, MANY PEOPLE ARE FOCUSEDON THE ECONOMY, AND GETTINGBACK TO WORK.THAT'S WHY SEVEN GOVERNORS AREWORKING TOGETHER TO COME UPWITH A PLAN.PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLFSAYS RIGHT NOW, HE'S STILLFOCUSED ON KEEPING THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM RUNNINGSMOOTHLY.AND GETTING PEOPLE TESTED FORCOVID-19 AND THEIR ANTIBODIES.CENTS'S ALSO PART EVERYREGIONAL ADVISORY BOARD FOCUSFOCUSED ON THE FUTURERE-OPENING EVERY BUSINESS.WE DON'T HAVE HARD AND FASTMETRIC FOR WHEN WE ACHIEVEVIACHESLAV AT THIS BUT WE KNOWWE NEED TO DEVELOP ONE.THIS WILL HELP US AS WETHINK THROUGH WHAT IT TAKES TORE-ENTER, TUNE GET OUR ECONOMY'S MOVING AGAIN.LET'S JUST THAT ONCE.LET'S LEARN FROM THIS, ANDTHEN LET'S RESPONSIBLY AS AREGION COORDINATE, HARMONIZEREOPEN OUR SOCIETY AND OURECONOMY.WELL AFTER THE GOVERNORSANNOUNCE THAT THEY WOULD BEWORKING TOGETHER, PRESIDENTTRUMP WEIGHED IN.





