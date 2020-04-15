Spreading joys with pizza

One of the things that we have done at that's exactly what the echo church in rochester is doing along with pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria as it has joined forces to spread a little bit of hapiness into the lives of those that educate the children in our community one pizza at a time.xxx one of the things that we have done at echo church is we have really built it around community, right?

It's about friendships, it's about relationships and so for us, not being able to be around those people?

Not being able to see people every sunday or a couple of times during the week honestly kind of wears you down a little bit.

Like many of us?

Scott shull?

The executive director of echo church is missing social interaction.

A couple of weeks ag?

A company offered him a free dinner.

That gesture sparked a conversation about how the church could do the same thing for the med city.

What followed was a partnership with pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria to donate a thousand pizza pies to rochester school employees.

Hey thank you, i appreciate it.

So this went live on sunday afternoon.

We had to close because we had too many people signed up or we had maxed out our capacity by about monday afternoon.

Those who signed up to receive their free 'za, will pick up their pies every half hour for the next two weeks.

Is this going to fit in there?

The church chose school employees for the chargeless pies because it fits with the values of the congregation.

One core value of echo church is that we really believe in kids and we believe our teachers and school staff make a huge influence on our kids.

Now one of the things that a lot of us are going through right now is we have our kids at home trying to teach them ourselves teachers have never appeared more valuable.

School staff, administrators , all of those things are more valuable than people and so we just wanted to say thanks for somebody that probably goes without being thanked too and it may also be described as a simple effort to spread a little joy.

A little bit of joy in a time where it's actually just been being able to wave to people in cars i think has made again?

The sign up list is already full... but they're giving out those pizzas every half hour to those that signed up for the next two days?

And tuesday through thursday next week./// thank you?

Kaleb.

If you're interested in learning more about echo and how it supports the community?

We have a link in this web story on ???t dot com./// corona stinger president trump wants to open businesses by may first?

Some states are forming their own alliance to