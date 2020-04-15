Grocery Stress For Workers And Shoppers Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published now Grocery Stress For Workers And Shoppers Scared, anxious, worried, and stressed. Those are the top four words grocery store workers across the country used when asked to describe how they feel going to work during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Nina Kapur reports. 0

